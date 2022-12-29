PTI leader Vawda resigns from Senate seat

ISLAMABAD: Former PTI leader Faisal Vawda has resigned from his seat in upper house of the Parliament, it emerged Wednesday.

Faisal Vawda forwarded his resignation to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Vawda has resigned from his Senate seat as directed by the Supreme Court. He was elected as a senator in the 2021 Senate elections on a seat from Sindh on a PTI ticket and held the seat until he was disqualified for being a dual national on 9 February, 2022. He was a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from 2010 to 2022, when his membership was terminated by the party.