PTI leaders Latif Khosa, Salman Akram Raja released

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Salman Akram Raja and Sardar Latif Khosa were released from custody on Monday morning.

PTI leaders Salman Akram Raja and Sardar Latif Khosa had been arrested as party leaders and workers staged nationwide protests on Sunday against alleged rigging in February 8 general election and stealing of mandate.

PTI leaders and workers took to streets across the country with rallies held in various cities of Punjab, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, along with protests in Karachi, Kandhkot, Tank and other cities.

In a statement, Shehbaz Khosa said his father was arrested by station house officer (SHO) Cantt. “We have no information where the police have taken him [Latif Khosa],” he said.

The police have also arrested PTI-backed provincial assembly member Hafiz Farhat Abbas – who was participating in the protest against ‘election rigging’. Similarly, the police arrested senior party leader and lawyer Salman Akram Raja from Lahore’s Ichhra.