Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MPA Iqbal Wazir has been booked for allegedly assaulting ANP leader Alif Khan in Peshawar, police said Sunday.
According to the FIR, the MPA and his accomplices hit Khan’s vehicle, injuring him and two passersby. The attackers also damaged his vehicle.
Following the incident, Peshawar police registered a case against Wazir. Khan sustained minor injuries and received treatment at a hospital.