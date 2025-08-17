Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has clearly stated that there will be no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the party will have to prove its innocence through the judicial process.
This announcement comes amid ongoing legal proceedings against PTI leaders. PML-N emphasized that its own leadership, including Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, faced legal challenges and proved their innocence before the courts.
The party says PTI should also adopt the same legal route. They insist that any suggestion of an NRO, which offers amnesty or a plea bargain, is unacceptable. PML-N stresses the importance of upholding the rule of law and allowing the courts to decide the matter without any external pressure.
The statement also questioned whether Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, or other PML-N figures ever requested an NRO or negotiated for their release or acquittal?