PTI, PML-Q leaders reject Governor’s action to de-notify CM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders held a consultative meeting in the wee hours of Friday to review legal options regarding Governor Punjab action to de-notify Chief Minister. The meeting was held at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi s residence and was attended by Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, Basharat Raja and Advocate General Punjab.

Leaders of both parties rejected Governor Punjab s move to de-notify CM and termed it unconstitutional. Pervaiz Elahi said that we do not accept Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman notification as it is unconstitutional and added that we will go to court against the initiative taken by the Governor. Pervaiz Elahi categorically said that I am still the Chief Minister and the Punjab Cabinet will continue to function as Governor’s notification has no legal status.