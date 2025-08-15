Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters rallied across Sindh on Independence Day today, demanding the release of Imran Khan and restoration of what they term the “public mandate.”
The main demonstration in Karachi commenced at midnight on August 13th at Millennium Mall. PTI Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh presided over the gathering, which began with the national anthem. Groups from various city locations joined the procession, waving national and party flags.
On the evening of August 14th, another significant march proceeded from Insaf House to the Quaid-i-Azam mausoleum. This procession was spearheaded by PTI Karachi division president Raja Azhar and other prominent party figures, including Dr Masroor Sial, Arsalan Khalid, Faheem Khan, Fauzia Siddiqui, Serina Khan, Fizza Zishan, Jansher Junejo, and Shujaat Ali Khan.
Police intervention to halt the march and apprehend Raja Azhar was met with resistance from party loyalists. Reports indicate that some participants were subjected to physical force by law enforcement.
In Hyderabad, Haleem Adil Sheikh led a procession from Tonga Chowk to Hyder Chowk. Similar gatherings occurred in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Khipro, Ghotki, Larkana, and other towns throughout Sindh.
Addressing the crowds, Haleem Adil Sheikh connected Imran Khan”s cause to the ‘true freedom’ envisioned by Allama Iqbal. He emphasized the demand for the return of the “stolen mandate” and the establishment of the rule of law, linking political stability to economic progress.
Sheikh praised the Karachi participants, proclaiming them the “true founders of Pakistan” and affirming their support for Imran Khan. He lamented the lack of development and democratic benefits reaching the populace despite Pakistan”s resources.
Various PTI branches, including the Women”s Wing, Labor Wing, Insaf Lawyers Forum, Insaf Youth Wing, Insaf Students Federation, and Kisan Wing, participated. The Insaf Lawyers Forum also organized ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ rallies at the City Court in Karachi, Hyderabad Bar, and Larkana Bar.