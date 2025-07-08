Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh today launched a widespread campaign demanding the liberation of its leader, Imran Khan.
PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, speaking at a press conference in Karachi, declared the commencement of a province-wide, lawful, and public campaign for Khan’s release. The initiative also aims to reinstate constitutional principles, the rule of law, and secure fundamental rights for Pakistani citizens.
The campaign will include public engagement, disseminating Khan’s message to households, distributing leaflets, wall inscriptions, local assemblies, protest marches, and hunger strikes. Sheikh detailed the planned activities, which include demonstrations, sit-ins, gatherings, and large-scale rallies under the banner “Release Imran Khan.” Multi-party conferences, workshops, and hunger strike camps will also be arranged at various administrative levels.
Various PTI branches will play key roles. Legal professionals will champion the constitutional fight, student bodies will mobilize youth, labor representatives will involve workers, agricultural wings will engage rural populations, and women”s groups will advocate for Khan”s release within communities.
A dedicated media and online approach will promote the campaign on social media, with young people trained as online activists to lead the digital effort. Sheikh asserted that Pakistan”s progress is tied to Khan”s release, claiming he is incarcerated for defending citizens” rights and urging the nation to actively participate in the movement.
He criticized the current administration, accusing them of acquiring power through a fraudulent mandate. He alleged that defeated politicians have been imposed on the country, leading to record-high inflation and economic suffering, depriving citizens of basic necessities. Sheikh further alleged that a recent constitutional amendment aims to undermine the judicial system, and changes to cybercrime laws stifle free speech, violating constitutional freedoms.
He asserted that parties accused of corruption, rejected in elections, were reinstated through a plot, while genuine public figures, including Khan and other PTI leaders, face fabricated charges. Sheikh framed the campaign as a patriotic struggle for constitutional and democratic rights, believing that the current political climate will eventually end. He stressed that Pakistan’s advancement hinges on Khan”s freedom and the restoration of constitutional authority.
He concluded by reaffirming the party”s unwavering commitment to their objective. He highlighted Khan”s 700 days of imprisonment, advocating for the nation, and insisted that the country cannot properly function without his release. Senior PTI officials attended the press conference.