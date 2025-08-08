Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will maintain its presence in Parliament and will not abandon its political standing, party chairman Gohar Ali Khan announced today.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House, Khan stated that a decision regarding participation in upcoming by-elections will be made only after consulting with PTI founder Imran Khan.
Khan asserted that PTI representatives were offered substantial financial inducements to defect, but remained steadfast. ‘We forfeited everything but did not yield. We remained true to our values,’ he declared. ‘Those who endured hardships, including impacts on their families, homes, and livelihoods, continue to stand firmly with the party. Our allegiance to Imran Khan is unwavering.’
He contrasted the PTI’s approach with those who allegedly compromised their principles for personal advantages, such as legal reprieves and political concessions. “We haven”t deserted the parliamentary arena. Despite alleged electoral manipulation, we haven’t conceded. We embraced the arduous route because we prioritize principles over personal gains,” he explained.
The PTI chief condemned the disqualification of three opposition figures without due process. ‘This is a flagrant breach of the Constitution and legal procedures. The Election Commission denied us a hearing. It”s unprecedented for a commission operating under a stay order to exercise direct disqualification powers,” he argued, confirming the party”s intent to pursue legal action.
Khan confirmed that PTI will not field replacement candidates for the disqualified leaders. ‘The substantial public turnout across 170 districts on August 5 demonstrates the enduring popular backing for Imran Khan,” he observed. He reaffirmed PTI’s commitment to peaceful democratic action, citing the party”s recent demonstrations as evidence of its grassroots strength and principled foundation.