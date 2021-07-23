PTI to win AJK elections with thumping majority: Shibli

Islamabad, July 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has said Pakistan has played a vital role in Afghan peace process. Talking in a private television, he said unrest in Afghanistan is not in the interest of the region and as well as Pakistan.

Shibli Faraz said the situation in Afghanistan was abruptly changing after the withdrawal of American forces and Pakistan would continue its role for peace in the region. Replying to a question about upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had lost their popularity due to poor performance across the country.

He said the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the forthcoming elections with thumping majority. He further said the PTI would form the government in AJK after elections.

