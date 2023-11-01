PTI’s Ali Zafar appointed parliamentary leader in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday appointed Barrister Ali Zafar as its new parliamentary leader in the Senate.

A circular was also issued by the Senate secretariat in this connection, nominating Ali Zafar as PTI’s new parliamentary leader in the upper house. The development came after PTI chief had approved Zafar’s appointment as the parliamentary leader in the upper house of the Parliament.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub issued a notification in this regard. Meanwhile, the Senate on Wednesday continued its discussion on a motion regarding Israeli atrocities and aggressive actions against the innocent Palestinians.

Participating in the debate, Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui regretted that the Muslim countries have failed to forcefully raise their voice for the protection of lives and properties of the Palestinian people.

Saadia Abbasi paid tribute to the sacrifices of Palestinian people. She said Israelis have no right over the Palestinian territory.

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said the world organizations including the United Nations should play their role in the resolution of Palestine and Kashmir disputes. He said our sympathies will always remain with the Palestinian people.