Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision to launch a nationwide protest on August 14, Pakistan’s Independence Day. Sanaullah, speaking on a private news channel on Monday, said while the administration doesn’t object to demonstrations, selecting Independence Day for political action disrespects national customs. ‘August 14 is a day for national unity and celebration, not political unrest,’ he argued, urging the opposition to choose another day. He suggested August 13, 15, or 16 as alternative dates.
Sanaullah also pointed to PTI’s previous protest announcement on August 5, Kashmir Exploitation Day, which he claimed fizzled out. Meanwhile, PTI leader Asad Qaiser announced the second phase of their demonstration, slated to begin on August 14, would focus on mobilizing people in Sindh against what he termed an ‘oppressive regime.’
Qaiser asserted the existing political setup is unlawful and akin to martial law. He also expressed apprehension about a potential 27th constitutional amendment, mentioning a burgeoning lawyers’ movement opposing it. He vowed to challenge the government ‘inside and outside Parliament.’
Dismissing speculations about vying for the opposition leader role, Qaiser expressed hope for Umar Ayub’s return to the position. Addressing the legal battles faced by PTI chairman Imran Khan, Qaiser demanded equitable hearings for all cases, criticizing what he saw as a perversion of justice. He alleged interference by the administration in legal proceedings and warned of potential national instability if the political climate remains unchanged.