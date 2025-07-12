President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have called for immediate measures to address Pakistan’s growing population problem and emphasized the dire need for awareness regarding family planning. Both President Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif stressed the importance of responsible parenting in tackling this demographic challenge.
President Zardari appealed to media outlets and civil society groups to actively promote responsible family planning methods. He termed World Population Day as a symbol of the government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens.
Prime Minister Sharif reiterated the government’s commitment to a comprehensive, rights-based population management strategy. He highlighted equitable access to healthcare services and informed reproductive health choices as essential elements, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and Family Planning 2030 objectives.
Sharif called for adopting a collaborative, multi-sectoral approach to stabilize the population. He appealed to federal and provincial authorities, international development agencies, NGOs, business organizations, religious leaders, and local communities to jointly shoulder the responsibility of managing population growth. He stated that this collective effort would pave the way for a healthier and more prosperous future for Pakistan.