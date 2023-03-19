Public welfare projects should be above politics: Ahsan

Islamabad, March 18, 2023 (PPI-OT): Benazir Income Support Program is successfully working throughout the country to support deserving people. This was stated by the Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal at the inauguration ceremony of Benazir Dynamic Registry Sector at Narowal today.

Ahsan Iqbal said provision of financial assistance to flood affectees through this Program is commendable. He said public welfare projects should be above politics. Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Marri also accompanied him.

