Punjab allows 100pc attendance of students in schools

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to allow 100 per cent attendance of students in all the schools across the province from Wednesday.

District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Akhtar Pervez said all the public and private schools in Lahore will ensure 100 per cent attendance from tomorrow. He said students and employees are required to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep the viral disease at bay. Earlier on January 27, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to extend curbs on schools in cities with over 10 per cent positivity rate of Covid-19 cases till mid-February.

The country’s nerve centre for Covid response had decided that schools in cities having an infection rate of over 10pc will allow classes for students aged below 12 years with 50 per cent attendance (staggered days). However, classes for students (fully vaccinated) over the age of 12 years will continue with full attendance. It said vaccination of students above 12 years would be compulsory from Feb 1.