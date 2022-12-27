Punjab anti-corruption department arrests PML-N MNA Ashraf

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s MNA was arrested by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment on Tuesday.

The Punjab ACE arrested PML-N MNA Muhammad Ashraf in a corruption case. Ch Ashraf was elected as a member of National Assembly on the PML-N ticket from NA 161, Sahiwal. According to the Punjab ACE, the accused MNA illegally occupied more than 157-acre government land through fraud.

Ch Ashraf, with the connivance of Muhammad Salim Patwari and Riyasat Ali Gardawar prepared fake documents and illegally grabbed a vast chunk of government land. The ACE said that it arrested MNA Ashraf after his corruption was proved.

The anti-corruption officials said that accused Ashraf took possession of the land after declaring a fictitious person Sharif Ahmad Hashmi as its allottee. The Punjab ACE after registering a case arrested MNA Ashraf.