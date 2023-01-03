Punjab Assembly summoned on Jan 9

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan has summoned provincial assembly session on January 9, according to the PA secretariat.

“The Punjab Assembly session, which was scheduled to be held on January 11, will now be held at 2pm on January 9,” the notification said. On Dec 22, PA Speaker Sibtain Khan adjourned the session of Punjab Assembly without any proceedings amid ruckus by the opposition.

Punjab Chief Minister (CMChaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is likely to take the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly next week, it emerged earlier, adding that PTI leadership has been informed about the development.