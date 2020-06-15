Punjab Budget 2020-21 to be presented today

June 15, 2020

Islamabad, June 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): Punjab Budget for the next fiscal year will be presented today [Monday]. Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat will present the budget in provincial assembly session being held at a local hotel in Lahore at 2:00 this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the provincial Finance Department in a statement said for the first time, the budget proposals have been prepared with consultation of all stakeholders. Sindh budget for the next fiscal year would be presented on Wednesday.

