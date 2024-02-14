Punjab Cabinet approves provision of interest free e-bikes to 10,000 students

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet has approved provision of interest free e-bikes to ten thousand students on easy installment plan.

In a statement today, Caretaker provincial Minister of Transport Ibrahim Hasan Murad said seven thousand electric bikes will be given to male students while three thousand to female students.

He said students of Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi will be able to benefit from this scheme.

Earlier in Jan, Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi unveiled the ‘Green Wheels’ program, an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming the province’s commuting landscape.

This innovative project was aimed at providing 10,000 electric bikes and rickshaws to the public on favourable terms, completely interest-free. The CM shed light on the key features of the ‘Green Wheels’ initiative. The program will allocate 2,000 electric three-wheeler bikes to special individuals, completely free of interest.

An additional 2,000 electric bikes have been designated for government employees, with another 2,000 set aside for women in both government and private sectors, all provided without interest.