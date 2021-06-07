Lahore, June 06, 2021 (PPI-OT):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar became the voice of differently able Kiran Ishtiaq, a courageous girl student from the suburb village of Rahim Yar Khan. It is worth mentioning that the video of Kiran Ishtiaq went viral on social media. The chief minister took prompt notice and directed the authorities to provide financial assistance to the girl and employment for her brother. On the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the personnel of district administration went to the residence of Kiran Ishtiaq and gave her a check for financial assistance and appointment letter of a government job to her brother Khan Muhammad.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that Kiran Ishtiaq is like his own daughters. Taking care of her is his duty and the responsibility of the state as well. He said that Kiran Ishtiaq didn’t give up despite the adverse circumstances and continue her education. He said that the whole nation is proud of Kiran Ishtiaq and it is necessary to encourage such exemplary daughters of the nation.

