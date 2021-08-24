Lahore, August 24, 2021 (PPI-OT):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of videos of women’s harassment went viral, has sought a report from IG Punjab Police. The chief minister directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and termed these assaulting incidents unbearable.

Usman Buzdar also directed to bring such elements to the book besides taking immediate steps on solid grounds to prevent such incidents in future. He also directed to take effective security measures to safeguard women at rushy places or in public gatherings.

The presence of police personnel should also be ensured, he added. Usman Buzdar further stated that such elements deserve stern punishment. Women are a respectable segment of society and the government will ensure their protection at any cost. Justice will be ensured he concluded.

