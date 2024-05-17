﻿Punjab CM attends Elite Force passing-out parade in police uniform

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, addressing a passing-out parade ceremony of the Punjab Elite Force, stated on Friday that this force was the sapling planted by Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

Maryam graced the ceremony at the Elite Force Training Centre in Bedian as the chief guest, donned in an elite force police uniform.

The chief minister inspected the parade which was also attended by members of her cabinet and the Punjab inspector general. Later, the chief minister addressed the ceremony where she expressed her delight on being at the parade.

She congratulated the successful police cadets, saying she was encouraged to see their passing-out parade as the chief minister.

Addressing the cadets, Maryam said, “I am one of you. I have come to the [passing-out parade] ceremony wearing your uniform. This is not a uniform, but an emblem of national service very few people are honoured to have.”

Maryam, on the occasion, announced cash prizes for the top performers. The chief minister, addressing the girl cadets, stated that their parents trusted them and dedicated them [their daughters] to the national service.