Punjab CM election case: PDM to file writ petition in SC for formation of full court bench 

Islamabad, July 24, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Pakistan Democratic Movement component parties have decided to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court for the formation of a full court bench regarding Punjab Chief Minister’s election case. In this regard, leaders of the government alliance and PDM parties will make an important announcement in a joint press conference on Monday at 10:30 am.

After the press conference, the leaders of the ruling allied including PDM will go to the Supreme Court together with their lawyers. They will plead to the apex court for simultaneous hearing of Punjab Chief Minister’s petition, revised petition of the Supreme Court Bar and other related petitions.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk