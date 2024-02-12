Punjab CM inaugurates new office of Commissioner Lahore Division

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the new office of the Commissioner Lahore Division in Lahore today.

He inspected the new offices and said that Commissioner Office doors will remain open for the general public. On this occasion, the caretaker Punjab CM was briefed about the beautification of the new building.

CM Naqvi said new commissioner office was shifted to the best and central location of Lahore. Now public will get easy access to come and go to the new commissioner office with latest control room in the office.

On the occasion, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave briefing about the renovation of the new commissioner office. Naqvi inspected the offices of Commissioner and other officers at the new site.

Earlier, Commissioner's office was in a rented building for a long time, where visitors and the officers were facing various problems. The LDA team worked day and night to complete the first phase of the renovation.

Inspector General Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, CCPO, Secretary Health, DG Walled City Authority, Deputy Commissioner and related officials were also present on the occasion.