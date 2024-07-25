Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed gratitude to German authorities for their swift response to attack on Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt.
Talking to German Ambassador Alfred Grannas in Lahore today, she expressed hope that those responsible for the attack will be brought to justice and stressed need of preventing such incidents in future. Ambassador Alfred Grannas commended Punjab government’s efforts in creating conducive environment for foreign investment.
Meanwhile, Punjab government and Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Islamabad are jointly starting a campaign from Saturday to restore Rawalpindi’s historic Takht Pari Forest. All segments of the society have been invited to fully participate in the campaign.