Punjab CM orders action against violators of Kite Flying Act

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday ordered crackdown against violators of Kite Flying Act.

The chief minister chaired a meeting to review measures taken to ensure compliance of Kite Flying Act. Mohsin Naqvi said that indiscriminate action must be taken against violators of Kite Flying Act and those who indulge in aerial firing.

The chief minister expressed his anger over kite flying incidents in some cities of the province. Section 144 has been imposed across Punjab to stop incidents of kite flying. The chief minister said that the DPO concerned will be held responsible if any incident of kite flying occurs anywhere.

CM Naqvi said that law must be abided by citizens at every cost. The chief minister said that he will not tolerate loss of any life due to kite flying. He said police must ensure prompt action against aerial firing incidents. The CM said that drone and other modern technology should be used to monitor kite flying. He said that steps in advance must be taken to check possible kite flying incidents in Kasur and other districts.

The chief secretary, inspector general of police, additional home chief secretary, the additional chief secretary operations, commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore, and other high-ups attended the meeting. Commissioners of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan and Faisalabad Divisions, besides RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs also attended the meeting through video link.