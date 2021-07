LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four army jawans in a road accident of a vehicle allocated for election duty in Azad Kashmir.

The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the heirs of martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons. Buzdar said that he equally shares the grief of family members of martyrs.