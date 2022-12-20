Punjab CS orders timely payments to sugarcane growers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal has issued instructions to all the deputy commissioners to ensure timely payment of dues to the sugarcane farmers and availability of urea fertilizer at the officially-fixed rate.

The chief secretary issued the instructions while presiding over a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Mr Sumbal said: “The government would protect the rights of the farmers in any case and would take stern action against the sugar mills over illegal deductions and delay in payments.” He also asked the officers to adopt strict measures to prevent smuggling of urea fertilizer. He further said that demand, supply and prices of urea fertilizer should be closely monitored.

The chief secretary ordered the deputy commissioners to accord approval to the housing societies in line with rules. He said that during the current financial year, record development funds of Rs217 billion were utilized in a short span of time, adding that timely use of funds, quality and transparency in uplift projects must be ensured.

The administrative secretaries of agriculture and food departments, the deputy commissioner of Lahore and other officers attended the meeting, while the divisional and deputy commissioners participated through video link.