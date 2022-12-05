Punjab CS refuses to work with govt again, seeks further leave

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal once again refused to work with the Punjab government and requested the Establishment Division Monday for the grant of leave for another 130 days.

It is to be noted here that Kamran Ali Afzal’s one-month leave is going to end on December 6, and he has requested the Establishment Division for granting him leave for going to Australia. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had approved Kamran Ali Afzal’s one-month leave twice.

The chief minister, while approving the leave till December 6, had ordered Abdullah Sumbal to continue working as the acting chief secretary for another thirty days. Kamran Ali Afzal had refused to work as Chief Secretary of Punjab for the first time on August 6 last.