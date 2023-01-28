Punjab CTD captures thee terror suspects in operations

Lahore: The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested three alleged terrorists in operations across the province.

The terror suspects who were arrested from Rawalpindi and Gujranwala were identified as Kitab Khan, Irshad ul Haq and Muhammad Arshad Siddiqui. A heavy quantity of explosive material and weapons were also recovered from the suspects’ possession.

A number of combing operations were carried out in several cities including Lahore after receiving information about suspected persons. During the last one week, 23,381 people were screened with the help of modern technology in 471 combing operations across Punjab. As many as 75 FIRs were registered arrest of 95 suspects from different districts including Lahore.