Punjab CTD claims apprehending 23 terrorists

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested 23 terrorists in different intelligence-based operations in the Punjab.

The CTD spokesperson said that explosives, two IED bombs, 10 detonators, weapons and cash were recovered from the arrested terrorists.

Earlier on March 7, Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police foiled an attempt to attack Adiala jail, arresting 3 terrorists with explosives and the jail map.

CTD personnel and police conducted a joint operation and arrested three terrorists with sophisticated weapons including explosives, Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and a map of the prison.

The arrested terrorists belonged to Afghanistan and wanted to conduct terror activities in the area, the CPO said and informed that police and law enforcement agencies were conducting search operation in adjoining area of Adiala jail.