Punjab declares health emergency as Lahore tops pollution rankings

LAHORE: In a bid to combat the escalating smog crisis, the Punjab government has implemented Section 144 and declared health emergencies in the Lahore division on Wednesday.

The decision comes in response to a significant deterioration in air quality in the provincial capital and its neighboring regions over recent days.

Under the new restrictions, Section 144 has been enforced in the Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib districts, affecting the operation of various establishments. Educational institutions, both government and private offices, cinemas, parks, and restaurants are mandated to remain closed during environmental and health emergencies. Furthermore, markets are to be shuttered on Saturdays, as per the government's notification.

However, certain essential services and businesses, including marriage halls, bakeries, pharmacies, public transport, and construction activities, are exempt from the shutdown order. This approach is aimed at balancing the imperative to reduce pollution sources with the need to maintain critical economic activities.

Residents are urged to wear masks as a general precaution, with a specific emphasis on children and the elderly who are more vulnerable to the adverse effects of poor air quality. Importantly, factories and public transport will continue their operations, with authorities emphasizing the need to address the smog crisis while ensuring the smooth functioning of essential services.

The severity of the situation is highlighted by the Air Quality Index (AQI), which reached a staggering 451 in the early hours of Wednesday. Notably, the AQI is considered safe when below 50 and is calculated based on five categories of pollution: ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

Punjab's capital, Lahore, has regrettably earned the dubious distinction of being ranked the most polluted city in the world, underscoring the urgent need for measures to address the crisis and safeguard public health in the face of hazardous air quality conditions.