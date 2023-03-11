Punjab elections: Filing of nomination papers to begin tomorrow

Lahore: Candidates for Punjab Assembly election can submit their nomination papers to the Returning Officers from March 12 to 14, according to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) information on Saturday.

In a statement, the election watchdog said that the names of nominated candidates will be published on March 15while the scrutiny process of nomination papers will continue till 22. The appeals can be filed against the rejection or acceptance of nominations papers till 27th.

The appellate tribunal will decide the appeals till 3rd of next month. The revised list of candidates will be published on 4th. The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.