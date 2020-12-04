Punjab Government to facilitate ICCI in establishment of industrial estate

Islamabad, December 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Business, Investment and Trade Affairs and Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade said that Punjab Government would extend all possible cooperation and facilitation to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in its endeavours for the establishment of a new industrial estate along Rawalpindi Ring Road Project or in the jurisdiction of Punjab Province. He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Rawalpindi Development Authority that called on him in Lahore to discuss the setting up of industrial estate and industrial zones along the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Wasif Khurshid Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department Government of Punjab, Dr. Erfa Iqbal CEO PBIT, Tariq Mahmood Murtaza Chairman and Ammara Khan DG RDA, Aamer Saleemi Chief Operating Officer FIEDMC, Khalid Javed and Shaban Khalid former Presidents ICCI, Syed Asad Mashadi former President and Sheikh Hafeez former Senior Vice President RCCI were present in the meeting.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the Punjab government will encourage and facilitate the investors for making investment along the Rawalpindi Ring Road while the Punjab Board of Investment will extend all possible assistance towards the establishment of industrial estate as the main objective of R3 project was to bring progress and prosperity to the region as SEZs, cottage industry, business hubs, wholesale markets, theme park and other projects would be set up along this important project besides solving the traffic congestion issues of the twin cities.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry ICCI highlighted the importance of a new industrial estate in Islamabad region to promote industrialization as the current industrial zones in the federal capital have reached their full capacity due to which setting up new industrial units has become a problem for potential investors of the region. He said that ICCI wanted to develop a new industrial estate for Islamabad region on FIEDMC model in order to give a boost to industrial activities. He lauded the Punjab Government for initiating consultation process with all the stakeholders and added that the Ring Road project would undoubtedly give boost to business and industrial activities in the region.

Tariq Mahmood Murtaza, Chairman RDA said that planning for industrial zones and commercial areas along R3 project would be done in consultation with ICCI and RCCI and the project will be taken forward with suggestions, recommendations and consultation from both Chambers.

Ammara Khan DG Rawalpindi Development Authority gave a detailed presentation about the proposed locations of industrial zones on the R3 project. The representatives of RCCI said that space should be provided for relocation of the wholesale market and cottage industry towards Rawat and industrial zones should be established along the motorway.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)

Chamber House, Aiwan-e-Sanat-o-Tijarat Road,

Mauve Area, G-8/1, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-2250526, 2253145, 8432676

Fax: +92-51-2252950

Email: icci@brain.net.pk, info@icci.com.pk

Website: www.icci.com.pk

The post Punjab Government to facilitate ICCI in establishment of industrial estate appeared first on Business News Pakistan.