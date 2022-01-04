Punjab government to provide rs.4 billion for national health card program: Usman Buzdar

Lahore, January 03, 2022 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said a new Pakistan national health card project has been launched for the Lahore division and commented that no one would have to go to London or USA for treatment.

While addressing the launch ceremony at Governor House, the CM said the universal healthcare program was started from Sahiwal and DG Khan Divisions and announced to introduce the new Pakistan national health card in the whole of the province by March 2022. He declared to provide free healthcare facilities to 11.5 crore people while the Punjab government would provide Rs400 billion for the national health card program.

The promise of free treatment of every citizen in Punjab would be fulfilled; he added and maintained that even the developed countries are unable to give such an example. Free treatment is the right of the people as public welfare is part of the national constitution as well as the PTI’s agenda, he repeated.

The CM explained that other health projects would also be completed including the construction of 23 hospitals in different parts of the province. Meanwhile, 158 hospitals and health centers have been upgraded while 91 healthcare schemes would be completed through the district development package. He pointed out that the health budget was 169 billion rupees in 2013-18 while the same has swelled to 389 billion rupees now.

More than Rs37 billion would be spent to provide free medicines in Punjab while around 35000 jobs have been given in the health sector and the promise of one lakh jobs would also be fulfilled, he said and congratulated health minister, chief secretary and health secretaries over the launch of new Pakistan national health card.

For more information, contact:

Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab

Government of the Punjab

8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99205562-3

Fax: +92-42-99205561

Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/