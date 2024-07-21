Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has termed traders as a backbone of economy and vowed to resolve their issues on priority basis.
He made these remarks while talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by President Saqib Rafiq in Rawalpindi today.
He also acknowledged the pivotal role played by business community in strengthening the national economy. Later, the Governor also held a meeting with the delegation of lawyers and underscored the importance of their role in the supremacy and rule of law.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that lawyers always gave sacrifices for strengthening the democratic system, constitution and rule of law in the country.