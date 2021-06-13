Punjab Govt committed to eliminate child labor from province: Usman Buzdar

PPI News Agency

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that child labor is a socio-economic issue and provincial government is committed to eliminate children labor from Punjab province .

In his message on the occasion of International Day Against Child Labor, CM said torturing innocent children is a criminal act. Elimination of child labor is one of the top priorities of PTI led Punjab government and we are moving forward with a multi-pronged plan to eradicate child labor.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that it was the responsibility of every member of the society to focus on the elimination of child labor and their education and training. Along with the government, every section of the society has to do its part to eradicate child labor.

He said Punjab government has taken comprehensive steps to eradicate this menace through effective legislation. He said government is committed to eliminate of child labor from province.

