Punjab govt decides to increase canola, sunflower production in province

ISLAMABAD:The Punjab government on Saturday decided to increase land for growing canola and sunflower crops in the province in order to reduce the edible oil import bill. The decision was taken at the Punjab cabinet meeting held with CM Syed Mohsin Naqvi in the chair. The chief minister ordered continuation of crackdown on the manufacturers of spurious and contaminated pesticides in the province.

He directed commissioners to monitor the crackdown in their divisions. The meeting agreed to chalk out an effective strategy for increasing wheat production in the province. A proposal to give more subsidy on agricultural machinery also came under discussion at the meeting so that the production of wheat, cotton and other crops could be increased. Agriculture experts, present on the occasion, agreed on increasing crops’ production through drill machines. The meeting decided to start IT-based cotton crop management programme in the province.

It was also decided to hire the services of 2, 000 interns for the cotton campaign advisory service. The meeting was briefed that the SUPARCO would assist in obtaining satellite images of the cotton crop. The chief minister was of the view that all stakeholders would have to make untiring efforts if cotton production targets were to be met. DG Strategic Project Major General Shahid Nazir, provincial minister SM Tanveer, renowned businessman Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, chief secretary, and agriculture experts were in attendance.