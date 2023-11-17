Punjab govt plans artificial rain in Lahore amid smog

LAHORE: In view of the worsening smog situation in Lahore, the caretaker Punjab government is considering to induce artificial rainfall in the city on Friday.

According to details, smog has once again enveloped Lahore, leading to an increase in air pollution. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) for the city has been recorded at 245, making Punjab’s provincial city, the top-ranked city in terms of pollution.

The Meteorological Department states that there is no possibility of rain in the next 24 hours in Lahore. Due to the rising smog, residents are facing difficulties, and medical experts have advised people to take precautionary measures while leaving their homes.

On Wednesday, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi announced that schools and offices across the province would remain closed on November 18 (Saturday) as the province steps up efforts to curb smog.

Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city with a population of 11 million, continues to be either on top or among the top three most polluted cities due to large-scale smog.

The announcement came after CM Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting of the provincial Cabinet Committee on smog.