Punjab government has made preparations to carry out artificial rain to overcome smog.
The Department of Environment, Army Aviation, Civil Aviation, PCSIR, and the Meteorological Department have devised a joint strategy in this regard.
In a statement, Senior Minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb said artificial rain will be carried out when needed to combat smog.
She said informed that one instance of artificial rain will cost between 5 to 7 million rupees.
She emphasized that the crackdown against vehicles, factories and sources emitting toxic smoke will continue.
The Minister urged citizens to report instances of crop residue burning, smoke from industries or vehicles emitting excess smoke to the number 1373.