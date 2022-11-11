Punjab Health Secretary Listens Applicants’ Issues in Open Court at His Office 

Lahore, November 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi started giving relief to the applicants through an open court in his office. Provincial Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that the applications of the people will be heard on a priority basis through the open court in the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education.

It has been directed to process the requests of applicants immediately. Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that the department has a respectable and beautiful waiting room for the convenience of applicants. My office is always present to solve the problems of applicants.

For more information, contact:

Directorate General Public Relations,

Government of the Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-9201390-86

Website: www.punjab.gov.pk