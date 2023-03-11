Punjab IGP visits home of PTI Zille Shah

Lahore: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar on Saturday visited the home of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah and offered his condolences to his father. The IGP also updated his father on the progress made on investigation into his son’s death. He assured Zille’s father that justice would be done in his son’s case, and that he would remain in touch with him until he felt satisfied.

On the other hand, Zille’s father Liaquat Ali has said he does not want to file a murder case against anybody. “I was in a shock the day I learnt about my son’s death,” he said, adding, “I don’t want any action to be taken in the case unless it is fully investigated.” He also said he was not under any kind of pressure, and wanted the police to investigate the case on merit.