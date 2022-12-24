Punjab, KP announce winter vacation schedule

LAHORE: The Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments have announced the schedule for the winter vacation for all public and private educational institutions – colleges and universities. According to the statement issued by the KP government on Saturday, the winter vacation in cold regions of the province would begin on January 1 and continue for 45 days – February 15. However, there will be no vacation for colleges and universities situated in the plains of the province.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also announced winter vacations for public and private colleges and universities. The Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) will remain closed from December 24 through December 31, according to the official notification issued by Secretary HED. The educational institutions will resume academic activities on January 2, the notification stated. On December 8, the Sindh government announced winter vacations across the province.