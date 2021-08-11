Punjab Law Minister call for massive tree plantation to cater challenges of climate change

LAHORE: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister, 50,000 saplings will be planted this year under the supervision of the Punjab Cooperatives Board for Liquidation (PCBL) while the Cooperatives Department had relinquished state land worth billions of rupees across the province in during last few months.

He was inaugurating a tree planting campaign under Punjab Cooperatives Liquidation Board by planting a tree at the village Julliana on Wednesday. Secretary Cooperatives Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Chairman PCBL Tariq Javed, Secretary PCBL Dr. Noor Mohammad Awan and other officers were also present.

Later, while talking to the media, the minister paid tributes to the officers of the Liquidation Board for recovering highly valuable government lands from the grabbers. Raja Basharat said that evacuating government lands from the land mafia was also a fulfillment of the Prime Minister’s vision.

He said that the department of Cooperatives had been made functional and its performance would soon look even better. Raja Basharat said, “We have changed the hundreds of years old cooperative law to improve the working of the department.” He said that Imran Khan’s Billion Tree campaign was being appreciated all over the world.

He appealed to the people to plant as many trees as possible to make Pakistan safer from climate change. Secretary Cooperatives Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Chairman Liquidation Board Tariq Javed and Secretary Board Dr Noor Mohammad Awan also addressed the event.