Punjab Law Minister instructed PSPC to handed over assets to PAPA

LAHORE: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has said that as per the wish of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, supply of clean drinking water is being ensured across the province for which 1500 water filter plants would be installed in 36 districts during the current financial year.

He was addressing a meeting under his chairmanship at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Chairman Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority (PAPA) Dr. Shakeel Khan and Chief Executive Officer Syed Zahid Aziz along with Secretary P and D Imran Baloch and other officers also attended the meeting.

It was decided in principle to hand over all the assets including the vehicles of Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC) to PAPA. He said, “This project is part of the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and we will make it a success in all circumstances.”

Syed Zahid Aziz said that in the first phase more than 7.6 million people would benefit while there was a plan to provide clean drinking water to the entire population of the province. Raja Basharat also directed the Finance Department to provide timely funds for this project.