Punjab Law Minister Seeks Tight Security during Muharram

August 6, 2020

Lahore, August 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the government is grateful to all the religious leaders for their exemplary role and cooperation in promoting religious harmony. It is hoped that this ideal harmony would be maintained during Muharram-ul-Haram. He was presiding over the Muharram Security Review Meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat with the Peace Committees of Gujranwala Division on Thursday.

Provincial Ministers Ansar Majeed Khan, Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed, Sahibzada Saeed-ul- Hassan, IG Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Special Branch and concerned officers were also present while Gujranwala Division Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioners, DPOs and Ulema participated via video link. Raja Basharat urged the Ulemas to work together to thwart the possible conspiracies of external and internal miscreants and to strictly implement the security plan, gatherings schedules and fixed routes agreed upon by the district administration.

He said that special care should be taken of Corona SOPs in Muharram gatherings and processions. He said that control rooms would be set up at provincial and district level for effective implementation of the security plan plus inviting Rangers and banning pillion riding and mobile phones during Ashura is also under consideration. Ulemas from all schools of thought said that they are in constant touch with each other and there is perfect religious harmony in Gujranwala division.

They suggested that there should be strict monitoring of unauthentic and provocative religious content on social media, especially immediate action against those who share material against the Companions of the Holy Prophet and Ahl-i-Bayt. They urged strict enforcement of laws to curb cybercrime that could be regarded as the biggest temptation of the era. The law minister assured that there would be a zero-tolerance policy on cybercrime and religious hate content on social media. He said that the Punjab government was taking further steps to curb cybercrime.

