Punjab orders protective steps against rain predictions

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Saturday directed all related departments to take precautionary measures in the wake of forecast about thunderous rainfall and increase in cold in Punjab from 11th to 14th of this month, ARY News reported.

She also directed PDMA and Rescue 1122 to keep her updated regarding the measures being taken. Maryam Nawaz said that public should be made aware in advance about the situation, through electronic and social media besides the mobile alerts service. She also directed to take effective measures for protection of cattle in rural areas.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an alert regarding unexpected weather in the coming days, with projections showing a combination of both rain and snowfall throughout several regions.

Meanwhile, regions of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and the Pothohar are expected to receive rain, thunderstorms, and perhaps snowfall on hills.

From March 8 to 10, cloudy conditions are predicted to dominate most regions, with isolated rain in Central and Southern Punjab. Additionally, considerable snowfall is expected in Pakistan’s northern regions, which could result in short road closures.

The weather forecast for March 10 to 12 called for rain and thunderstorms in both southern and northern Balochistan, including Katch, Gwadar, and Quetta.

Similar weather conditions are predicted for the western and higher regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Kashmir, while the rest of the country might expect dry weather.