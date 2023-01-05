Punjab ought to provide six lac wheat bags as per promise: CM Bizenjo

Quetta: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said on Thursday if financial crises in the province persisted, neither development schemes could not be completed nor the provincial government would be able to pay salaries to the employees of the province, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Wednesday. He said indifference over the wheat crises in Balochistan was being shown by the federal government, adding that all allied parties of the provincial government had been taken into confidence over the financial crises of the province and crises of wheat.

He said, “The government of the Punjab ought to fulfil its promise of providing six lac bags of wheat to the province, so that the crises of wheat in the province could be controlled”. Bizenjo said, “We are not begging rather we are demanding our share in the National Finance Commission Award (NFC)”, adding if the present financial crises in the province persisted, development schemes being executed in the province could not be completed nor would the provincial government be able to pay salaries to the employees of the provincial government.

He said that the share of the province, enshrined in the constitution, could not be curtailed, adding that Balochistan was the strong unit of federation, therefore, it became the responsibility of the federal government to take along all the federating units. He said that Rekodiq Copper and Gold Project was for economic stability of the country, adding that Pakistan’s development ladder passed through Balochistan.