Lahore: The Punjab Police, under the guidance of Inspector General Dr. Usman Anwar, have issued a record amount of scholarships for the children of police employees, enabling academic pursuits in various fields both locally and internationally. This initiative reflects Dr. Anwar’s commitment to fostering an education-friendly environment within the force.
According to Punjab Police announcement issued on 12 October 2024, more than PKR 625 million has been granted to 9,208 beneficiaries this year alone, covering tuition fees across a range of degree programs. Specific allocations include over PKR 34.8 million for 459 students in PhD and MPhil programs, and PKR 78.3 million for 650 students in medical fields (MBBS and BDS). Additionally, PKR 59.2 million was distributed among 750 IT students, with PKR 35 million going to 235 engineering students.
The scholarships extend to diverse disciplines, with over PKR 266.2 million provided to students in BA and BS Honors programs and PKR 88.7 million to those pursuing intermediate education. Also, 453 students who memorized the Quran received PKR 40.3 million, while PKR 16.8 million supported 205 business students, and PKR 8.1 million aided 118 law students. Special category scholarships included more than PKR 2.1 million for 19 students with special needs.
Dr. Anwar revealed that the total investment in educational welfare for police employees’ children this year is projected to exceed PKR 833 million. He also mentioned that the program supports the children of police martyrs and constabulary, offering scholarships for higher education abroad. This broad educational support system is complemented by digital platforms, including YouTube channels, designed to assist students in selecting optimal educational pathways.
