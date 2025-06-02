In a significant intelligence-based operation conducted on Saturday, the Punjab Police launched an attack on the criminal hideouts in the Kacha Rajwani peninsula, utilizing drones and advanced weaponry.
The Rahim Yar Khan Police reported that multiple criminals were injured and several hideouts were destroyed during the operation.
Inspector General of Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, commended District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan, Irfan Ali Samo, and his team for their strategic execution. In a statement, DPO Samo emphasized that the targeted operation against the Kacha criminals will persist until their complete eradication.
The use of modern technology marks a new phase in the police”s efforts to tackle crime in the region.