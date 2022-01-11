Punjab police is engaged in relief operations to help out tourists in Murree / all major highways of Murree cleared for traffic

Lahore, January 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Punjab Police’ rescue and relief operation is underway in Murree. Hundreds of citizens have been provided timely assistance since Saturday night. According to details, Punjab Police spokesperson said that Punjab Chief Minister and IG Punjab have been supervising the rescue operation in Murree since Saturday.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, all the major highways of Murree have been cleared for traffic. About 600 to 700 vehicles have been evacuated from Murree since Saturday night. Rawalpindi police, district administration and Pakistan Army personnel are still active.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police further said that due to heavy snowfall on the major highways of Murree, 20 to 25 large building trees fell and blocked the roads. However, all the tourists were rescued before nightfall and taken to safer places.

He added that more than 500 families were rescued and brought to safe places since Saturday night. RPO Rawalpindi, CPO Rawalpindi, CTO Murree and DSP Murree are still engaged in the operation since last night. The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that the Lower Topa Express Highway from Jhika Gali, Lawrence College from Jhika Gali is perfectly clear for traffic.

Likewise, RMK road from Gulandna was also cleared off during last night. Traffic coming from KP to Murree was closed. According to the spokesperson of Punjab Police, more than one thousand officers and officers of Rawalpindi Police and Traffic Police are taking part in the rescue operation whereas police personnel have been deployed on roads from Rawalpindi/Islamabad to Murree and roads shall also remain closed today.

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Police, as per the instructions of IG Punjab, additional personnel and heavy machinery were rushed to Murree on emergency basis while staff of public and private hospitals in Murree are also on alert to deal with any emergency.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk